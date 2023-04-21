Even if the April Fools’ period has abundantly passed, some players still reserve suspicions towards some development houses: a clear example is what is happening with Unrecordthe hyper-realistic FPS that received the publication of yesterday a new trailer.

The game, created with the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5, wants to recreate as faithfully as possible the view you would have using a bodycam. The results are really considered too good to be true.

About that, PCGAmesN interviewed the developers of Dramaasking them for their opinion on this rumored (ir)reality of the videos publishedand the answer was not long in coming.

“A lot of doubts have been raised about the authenticity of the gameplay, the game is developed on Unreal Engine 5 and the game cutscene is played using a keyboard and mouse. It’s not even a VR game. “Considering the high cost of producing a video game and our global gaming reputation, if Unrecord were a scam, it would be a successful scam. Logically, however, it is not.

The developers have also done further statements regarding Unrecord. First of all, the title it does not include references to realitytherefore it should not be considered a game that wants to attack a political regime or the forces of order.

Yesterday was born the Product Steam page, where it is possible to see the introductory movie and some game screens. There is no confirmation regarding the release date.