Yesterday the first gameplay of unrecorded, a game that claims to be a first-person shooter that will feature a police officer who records all her working hours with a camera. That was not what caught the attention of the public as is, but the graphics that look like real life.

This has led to the developers themselves, DRAMA STUDIOconfirm that you are using the Unreal Engine 5 in order to create the game. However, players from different fields continue to think that it is something false. has made it Alexander spindlerprogrammer and co-director, will show a video showing how he works on the shooter.

For those who thought Unrecord was fake or a video, sorry. 😌 pic.twitter.com/41ESKMISy1 —Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy) April 20, 2023

This is the game card in Steam:

Unrecord is a tactical shooter where players can expect an immersive narrative experience. Unrecord features complex dialogue, innovative game mechanics, difficult moral dilemmas, and a unique shooting system. Unrecord’s plot can be compared to a detective novel or thriller. The player will have to investigate various criminal cases and face a diverse cast of characters. The game’s plot and presentation will be critical to the gameplay experience, and players can anticipate a variety of gameplay sequences, as well as numerous plot twists.

For now it is only confirmed for pc and has no release date.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Something to keep in mind as well, is that we haven’t seen many games with Unreal Engine 5, so we don’t believe what we’re seeing. But little by little, this Epic tool will be added to everyday life.