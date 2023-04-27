Home page World

The Epstein-Barr virus is considered potentially carcinogenic. According to experts, a certain component of the virus can drive the development of cancer.

Frankfurt – According to the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) Around 90 percent of people carry the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which belongs to the herpes viruses. It often goes unnoticed, but in some cases an infection can manifest itself as so-called glandular fever. As a result of such a disease, the risk of developing multiple sclerosis or Hodgkin’s lymphoma can increase.

Researchers have now decoded the effect of the virus even more precisely and have found that a certain protein component of EBV drives the development of cancer. In a studywhich are in the professional journal Nature was published, scientists have the connection of the pathogen with Cancer further occupied.

Study on herpes virus EBV: connection with cancer further confirmed

In a study, the researchers led by Julia Su Zhou Li from the University of California in San Diego investigated where exactly the virus protein docks in the genome. Analyzes of various human cell cultures revealed that the genome in chromosome 11 contains numerous copies of a DNA sequence that resembles the docking sequence in the gene code of the Epstein-Barr virus.

According to this, the Epstein-Barr virus causes cells in the human body to degenerate by docking proteins of the virus to a particularly fragile spot on our chromosome 11. According to experts, the resulting fractures favor the emergence of cancer. Experiments have reportedly shown for the first time directly how a viral protein triggers the rupture of a fragile site in the genome. “We have thus discovered a previously unrecognized connection between EBV and changes in the eleventh chromosome,” report Li and her team as part of the study.

Epstein-Barr virus and cancer risk: Herpes virus causes cells to degenerate

If the DNA is damaged in this way, the cells can degenerate, which can lead to cancer. According to the study, the evaluation of the data from 2,439 tumor types and 38 types of cancer showed that cancer tumors from patients with a latent EBV infection had abnormalities on chromosome 11 significantly more frequently. The resurgence of the virus in the human body could therefore increase the risk of certain types of cancer.

Women Men breast cancer (30 percent) Prostate cancer (24.6 percent) Colorectal cancer (11.5 percent) Lung cancer (13.3 percent) Lung cancer (9.4 percent) Colorectal cancer (12.8 percent) Source: Center for Cancer Registry Data at the Robert Koch Institute

According to the experts, this finding opens up the possibility of specifically examining people for this risk factor for EBV-related diseases. In addition, the knowledge could be used to prevent the onset of such diseases by blocking the DNA from attaching the protein to cells.

Carcinogenic effect of the Epstein-Barr virus: German experts call for a vaccine

Also at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and am German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) the carcinogenic effect of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is decoded more precisely. “All examined so far Human tumor viruses solve cancer in a completely different way from,” explains Professor Henri-Jacques Delecluse, DZIF scientist at the DKFZ and head of various research projects on the carcinogenic effects of EBV.

Delecluse and his team have therefore been calling for the rapid development of a protective vaccination against EBV for some time. “Even the first infection,” emphasizes Delecluse, “represents a cancer risk.” DZIF press release. (hg)

