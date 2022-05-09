“The Al Yankovic Story” is the biopic that will tell the story of the famous comedian, musician and actor Weird Al Yankovicwho was a celebrity in the United States during the 1980s. The record producer also became known by parodying various artists and doing sketches of popular movies for four decades.

Daniel Radcliffe known for his role as Harry Potter, will be the one to play Weird Al Yankovicshowing us how was his rise to fame as a comedian, as well as his relationships with other Hollywood stars.

The recent premiere of the trailer has surprised more than one fan due to the physical change that Radcliffe had to undergo to play the protagonist of the biopic.

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic. Photo: Composition/Roku

Who is Weird Al Yankovic?

Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known as Weird Al Yankovic is an American comedian, singer, and musician. His parodies of world famous songs like eat it (humorous version of beat itfrom Michael Jackson) made him rise to fame in 1984.

Weird Al Yankovic is currently 62 years old. Photo: Twitter

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic

In the images of the trailer we can see the 32-year-old actor with a radical physical change since he now has curly hair, a mustache and highlighted dark circles. Also, he is seen with much more muscle mass. You can watch the full video below.

When will “The Al Yankovic story” premiere?