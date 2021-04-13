Microsoft launched one of the iconic photos captured in the last decade of the 20th century to fame 25 years ago. The image was titled Bliss (Happiness) and was portrayed for history as the wallpaper of the operating system. Windows Xp, but there was always the doubt as to whether it was taken in a real location or was it just a digital edition.

However, over the years photography was losing popularity. Until the youtuber Andrew Levitt decided to go to the place to show what those hills look like 25 years after being captured.

The story behind the Windows XP photo

In 1996 National Geographic magazine photographer Charles O’Rear recorded the stunning green hill in the Napa Valley, California, United States (USA), well known for its wine production.

Between 1990 and 1995, these hills stood out in the American landscape for a phylloxera infestation, so growers decided to remove 30% of the vines and plant grass, prompting O’Rear to capture this beautiful and impressive photograph.

But it was only in 2000 that Microsoft acquired the rights to the image to use it as the main wallpaper for the Windows XP operating system.

The revelation of the youtuber

As he approached the Napa Valley, Andrew Levitt discovered that the vineyards had returned to their natural location and that not much was left of that hillside that became famous in the early 21st century.

Expectation vs. reality. The green hill in the Napa Valley made famous by Windows XP.

When trying to take a photograph identical to O’Rear’s, the youtuber ran into a great number of problems.

The traffic on the Californian route was intense, the clouds were not like those in the photograph taken in 1996, and the characteristic green of the lawn had disappeared.

Youtuber Andrew Levitt wanted to portray the image that immortalized the Windows XP wallpaper.

“There is no way you can capture an identical photo,” says youtuber Andrew Levitt, after arriving at the same place in Napa Valley.

Therefore, and when comparing both photographs, the youtuber made it clear that it is currently impossible to recreate an image similar to that of Windows XP.

SL