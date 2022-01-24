Netflix’s top 10 continues to be dominated by successful Colombian productions, such as Café con aroma de mujer, La Reina del Flow, Pasión de gavilanes and the eternal favorite of the public Betty, la fea. However, a new product from the coffee country is raising expectations among fans. Is about Griselda.

The new bet of the streaming giant is still in development and will star Sofía Vergara, famous for her role as Gloria in Modern family. Although not much information about the series has been detailed, the platform has published a shocking photo of the actress as the ‘Godmother of Cocaine’.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. Photo: Netflix

The Infobae portal shares that Griselda will be made up of six episodes, which will last approximately 50 minutes.

“Griselda Blanco was an exuberant character, whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a $1 billion empire years before many of the more notorious male kingpins we know a lot about,” Vergara said in 2021, when she was unveiled. the project to the public.

Sofía Vergara is one of the most important Latin figures in Hollywood. Photo: AFP

Who will act in Griselda?

To the delight of the fans, according to Infobae, Griselda will have the same creative team as Narcos, a series that will ‘lend’ some stars for the plot starring Vergara.

In this way, the aforementioned medium reveals, we will have Alberto Guerra as Darío, Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Gabriel Sloyer as Díaz, Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan as Arturo, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, Paulina Dávila as Carmen, Juliana Aidén Martínez as June, Martin Rodríguez as Rivi and José Zúñiga as Amílcar.

Griselda will feature several familiar faces from the Narcos franchise. Photo: Netflix

Who was Griselda Blanco?

For now, it has not been detailed what the specific plot of Griselda will be. However, this striking TV proposal could place the viewer in the New York of the 70s, when the nicknamed ‘Black Widow’ was involved in the drug world thanks to her relationship with Alberto Bravo, whom she eventually married. .

In this context, the ruthless woman managed to position her image not only as a frivolous and manipulative person, but also as a very skillful figure for her shady business.

Griselda Blanco was imprisoned for 20 years for crimes related to drug trafficking. Photo: Infobae

In fact, he developed the design of special lingerie garments with which he hid his deliveries, until he had to face charges of smuggling in the United States. This forced her to return to Colombia, where she reaffirmed her strategies and then, at the end of the 1970s, returned to Miami and imposed her dark empire.

According to what was explained by the BBC, Blanco was arrested in 1985 in Irvine, California. That led to her imprisonment for 20 years for crimes related to drug trafficking, despite the fact that there were complaints about her for dozens of murders.

By 2004, she was deported to Colombia, where she did not have greater relevance until 2012, when she was murdered by a man on her way out of a butcher shop in the city of Medellín.