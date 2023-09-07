‘Matilda’ was released in July 1996 and, after many years, it continues to be the favorite of many. The plot of the film conquered the hearts of the public with the story starring Mara Wilson, which recounted the life of a little girl who did not have the support of her family. For this reason, fans remember her parents and wonder what happened to the actors who played them and what they look like today. Clearly everyone remembers Danny DeVitobut few of us now recognize Rhea Perlmannwho was the mother of the protagonist.

What happened to Rhea Perlman after ‘Matilda’?

After her great success in ‘Matilda’, actress Rhea Perlman participated in other popular productions such as ‘Beethoven 6’ (2008) and lent her voice to the animated film ‘Sing: come and sing!’. However, one of her recent performances was the one that caused a stir on social networks, since few recognized her when she appeared in ‘Barbie’. Her character on the tape was that of Ruth Handler, the businesswoman and creator of the iconic Mattel doll.

What does Matilda’s mom, Rhea Perlman, look like today?

Currently, Rhea Perlman is 75 years old and remains active in the world of acting. In addition, it is known that she was married to actor Danny DeVito, but they separated in 2017, after 35 years of marriage and three children. Here’s what the four-time Emmy winner for best supporting actress in the series ‘Cheers’ looks like.