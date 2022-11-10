Amazement everywhere tonight in the RTL 4 program Secret duets, where a voice distorter was also used on top of the well-known wall to make Samantha Steenwijk’s singing partner completely unrecognizable. The normally blood fanatic singer no longer cared about the points when next to her the artist turned out to be behind a huge 80s hit. “This is very bizarre.”

#Unrecognizable #squeaky #voice #turns #singer #huge #80s #hit #great #honour