Madonna publishes a video on Tik Tok in which she appears unrecognizable, what happened to the star? Let’s find out together!

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Madonna that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous singer appeared on social media with one of her countless provocations. In particular, the woman posted a video on Tik Tok where it is unrecognizable in the eyes of all his fans. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Madonna is one of them star most loved and esteemed within the world of music. Recently the singer ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was a video on TikTok which went viral within a few hours.

However, it is not the first time that Madonna has surprised all of her fan with his provocations. Therefore, after showing the photo of her with the nipple in view and the one in which she appeared with a huge bruise on her leg, now the star has aroused fright to all his followers.

The famous singer posted a short video on Tik Tok in which she appeared with the swollen face and lips it’s a’unusual hairstyle. Under the notes of the new version of Frozen, the celebrity showed up in the foreground by sending a kiss facing the camera.

We currently do not know if the‘effect of the lips and puffy face is real or it could just be a filter. However one thing is certain: Madonna, to most fans of her aroused restlessness.

There are numerous comments of the scared and worried fans that can be read below the post. For example one user left astonished he wrote: