The follies of Diego They have no time to end. In episode 363 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, we could see the insistence of Alessia to help his father, whose career as a chef was destroyed after his ‘Montalbán Experience’ failed. After that disastrous event, ‘Koky’ he tried to help his ‘friend’; However, he was fired from the chifa where he performed duties as a cook and waiter. After that, ‘Jimmy’s’ ex-lover thought of something to revive Diego’s profession, even if that means getting into trouble with Francesca.

But they were not alone, since ‘Koky’ Reyes also helped with the plan, which will consist of the head of the Montalbán family directing Francesca’s for a time, in order to once again be named one of the best chefs in the country. Can he do it without being discovered?

Who is María Pía Olivo, the new chef at Francesca’s?

The plan to revive the career of Diego is that she becomes another person, a woman to be more specific, who received the name María Pía Olivo. To do this, the chef had to put on a blonde wig, as well as wear glasses, in order to appear older. Furthermore, to complete the costume, he placed padding in his chest and butt, making his character completely believable.

And to start the idea, the first thing they did was present the chef in front of all the cooks at Francesca’s, who were left with their mouths open at the presence of the lady. Alessia, who was in charge of introducing María Pía, indicated that she was a culinary professional with great experience, who was Peruvian, but that her career had been carried out, to a large extent, in England. She added that he met her, supposedly, after winning the Chivilín Prize.

How did Alessia convince Francesca to bring in a new chef?

Although the desire to help Diego There were many, the gaps in the idea were clear, one of them was how to make it Alessia leave the leadership of Francesca’s temporarily. For this reason, Cristóbal’s sister, while she was in the restaurant kitchen with all of her co-workers, decided to pretend that he had been burned with hot water and pretended to go to the clinic to treat her wounds.

Later, he spoke with Francesca, to whom he broke the news of his burn, which made his ex-stepmother very worried. However, Alessia told him not to worry and to give him permission to appoint another person to take over the management of his business for a couple of weeks, the time that a fictitious doctor indicated would take him to recover, to which the ‘ Noni’ accepted without hesitation.

However, everything would be about to go overboard when, in the next episode, Francesca appears at her restaurant to meet the new chef. This would unleash the fury of the president of the Maldini consortium, who would find herself involved in a new lie from her ex-husband.