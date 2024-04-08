Incredible performance from the mechanics

During the Japanese Grand Prix the direction rightly focused on the radio team Yuki Tsunoda through which the Japanese driver thanked the Racing Bulls mechanics for the excellent second pit stop which allowed Tsunoda to overtake several opponents and thus be able to fly towards the tenth final place which earned the team another point from this year driven by former Ferrari Laurent Mekies.

They went almost unnoticed, however, the incredible Red Bull pit stops. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez did not need any particular 'miracles' in the pits to achieve undercuts or to protect themselves from overtaking attempts through the stops, but the work of the mechanics of the Milton Keynes team was impressive.

Red Bull, in fact, made the four fastest pit stops of the Japanese GP. Verstappen's were first and fourth in absolute terms, Perez's were second and third. The best pit stop was performed in 2 seconds flat, the second in 2 seconds and 13 hundredths. Both Max Verstappen on the radio at the end of the race and Christian Horner in interviews rightly praised the impressive speed of the mechanics.