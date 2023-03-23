Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory showed the progress made in the graphic design of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for Xbox and PC. In particular, the video focuses on the animation of the protagonist’s face and expressions, created with Epic Games’ MetaHuman technology, which thanks to Unreal Engine 5 guarantees unprecedented realism. The animations are in fact proposed in real time, and are almost indistinguishable from reality, showing an exceptional level of realism. The showcase was shown at the Epic Games State of Unreal conference within the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The presentation was focused on promoting the news of its next generation graphics engine which in the coming months will move not only Hellblade II, but also highly anticipated titles such as Dragon Quest XII, Quantum Error, Kingdom Hearts IV, Ark II, Tekken 8 and many others.