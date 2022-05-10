Japan’s borders may be closed to foreign visitors for some time yet, but an artist has managed to create a stunning replica of the train station Etchu-Daimon inside Unreal Engine 5.

With some effects added by Lumen lighting software, 3D artist Lorenzo Drago did all the modeling, texture and animation in the embedded video that you can view below. The end result is a surprisingly realistic recreation of the train station, built entirely by hand and with reference material, minus the foliage provided by Quixel Megascans.

“For this project, I wanted to get as close to photorealism as possible“, explained the artist. “I used camera matching to get accurate aspect ratios and made careful use of references. I later adjusted the measurements to help with modularity. Aside from detail textures and alpha created from photographs, I created all textures from scratch in Painter and made custom materials in Unreal to use with vertex or mask painting to stop repetition“.

To make the video look like it was shot with a handheld video camera, the artist claimed that he used real-time VR monitoring to emulate the effect. The result is truly spectacular, isn’t it?

Source: Eurogamer