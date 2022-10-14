An independent developer is creating a first person shooter using Unreal Engine 5 and imitating the aesthetics of the body-cams and the result leaves you speechless.

The software publisher created by Epic Games continues to surprise at the possibilities it offers to game creators, especially if they launch impressive projects like these. As you can see in the video of the tweet which reads “I’m working on a body-cam style game“lasting 45 seconds and with nearly 3 million views, the project is no small feat.

Detailed and smooth animations are seen in a real environment that almost feels like reality and deceives our eyes. It really feels like watching a real video through the lens of the body-cam attached to a person’s head, just like the ones you see on YouTube.



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Using Unreal Engine for this kind of projects gives life to great creations. We just have to wait and see what other wonders the developers have in the pipeline.

Source: Exputer