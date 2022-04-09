Amber Studio has made a demo of a superman style game exploiting theUnreal Engine 5 and using the CitySample of Matrix Awakens as a basis. The fruit of his work was shared by tech artist Volod on Twitter, where he achieved impressive success, so much so that now the authors want to use this starting point for create a complete game and they are looking for new staff who can give a hand to the project.

You can admire the clip in question in the video above. As we can see, it lasts a few seconds and shows a character taking flight and darting at full speed between the skyscrapers of a city, with movements similar to those of Superman. In a second clip we see instead we see the protagonist swoop into a car, driving the game physics crazy.



The tweet at the time of writing reached almost 4,000 shares, a perhaps unexpected success by the authors, who took advantage of the thing to announce their intention to transform this technical demo into a real one. full game, obviously devoid of any direct reference to Superman, and to be looking for people to give a hand to the project. For the occasion, an additional clip has also been published, which you can admire below.

What do you think, does the Volod and Amber Studios project seem promising?