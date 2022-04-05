Lyra is an action game with a powerful map editor and it looks that good.

Graphics have become a very important aspect for today’s most powerful games, so it’s no surprise that the community followed every step of the new game. Unreal Engine 5. Epic Games has promised us scenarios hyperrealistic after an impressive The Matrix Awakens and a few brushstrokes of what we can see in terms of facial expressions.

What you build today is a stepping stone for bigger things in the future.Tim SweneyFor a long time, developers could access the benefits of this graphic engine through a Preview version, but it has been now, in the last The State of Unreal 2022, which has officially announced its availability. “We see the birth of a new medium that connects people from all over the world, live, with shared experiences” he explains Tim Sweney, CEO of Epic Games. “What you build today is a stepping stone for bigger things in the future.”

In addition, this graphics engine comes with an ideal shooter game for developers to test the editing tools. lyrathe name of this surprise for PC, consoles and mobile phones, has three classic gameplay modes in the genre, but it also acts as a first approach for people who want to experiment in Unreal Engine 5. The title has a lot of elements to be included in the experience, and users can import many more from the various platforms of the Epic Games ecosystem, such as the Marketplace, Sketchfab or ArtStation.

Of course, Unreal Engine 5 opens up a lot of possibilities for game developers, and it’s no surprise that is being used in several AAA titles. In this sense, we know that games like Hellblade 2, the new The Witcher or the next Firesprite project will explore the characteristics of the graphics engine with their adventures.

