As of April 5 the Unreal Engine 5 (EU5), the most advanced version of the graphic engine of Epic Games, is available for download. In this way, creatives from all over the world will be able to take advantage of it to create applications, and especially video games.

By means of this tool, the potential of the newest computers to generate 3D content will be fully exploited, achieving great freedom, fidelity and flexibility.

Nowadays, EU5 is already being used to further empower Fortnite and, by the way, in test software like The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine Experience.

However, features like Lumen and nanite they still have to be validated on certain occasions and that will be in future updates. Creators can continue with workflows in EU 4.27but will also benefit from various added features.

Unreal Engine 5 have a UnrealEditor redesigned with better performance and more creative-friendly animation tools. It also includes editing and creating mesh or expanded mesh, as well as improved path tracing.

Speaking about what can be expected at a technological level from this graphics engine, this Lumenwhich is a fully dynamic global illumination solution for creating believable and realistic scenes.

Unreal Engine 5 makes it easy to use shadows and create open world games

is also present nanitea new virtualized micropolygon geometry system, allowing games and experiences to be created with vast amounts of geometric detail.

But as we mentioned before, these features will be 100% implemented later. The point is that they can be used with the Virtual Shadow Maps or VSM’swhich handles shadow smoothing with reasonable and controllable performance costs.

Going back to talk a little about the tools in the Unreal Engine 5with which they have been added it is now easier to create open world games.

the new system World Partition changes how levels are handled and transmitted, automatically dividing the world into a mesh and transmitting the necessary cells. with the option One File Per Actor (OFPA) even different variations of the same world can be created.

There are many more features included in this new graphics engine that creatives can take advantage of. Little by little it will be intensively exploited for current generation games and beyond.

Source.