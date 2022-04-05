It has been nearly two years since Epic Games revealed Unreal Engine 5 to the whole world, with an amazing graphical demo running on a development kit of playstation 5 Now this new graphics engine is available to all developers starting today.

Since last year, Unreal Engine 5 was in the stage of early access, but here we are talking about its official release. In fact, we know that several studies of both Xbox like PlayStation They have been working with this engine for a long time, but now it is within the reach of all those interested.

Of course, one of the most impressive demos we’ve ever seen (and played) of Unreal Engine 5 went with The Matrix Awakens, who arrived at the end of last year PS5 and Series X. This demo gave us a taste of what this new graphics engine is capable of on consoles. next-gen.

Surely there will still be time to discover the full potential of Unreal Engine 5 in big productions AAAbut it will definitely be exciting to take a look at all those projects once they start being revealed.

Publisher’s note: It took us a couple of years, but we are finally entering the next stage of Unreal, which also means that from now on, we will see a significant evolution in game development. Let’s just hope the developers aren’t going to have too much trouble adapting to this new engine.

Via: Epic Games