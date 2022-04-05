Following the partial release of the graphics engine in May, available in early access until today, Epic Games releases its latest flagship jewel: Unreal Engine 5 it has become reality from today therefore.

The main features of the software include Lumena sophisticated global dynamic lighting system (Dynamic Global Illumination Solution or abbreviated DGIS); the possibility of visualizing the micropolygonal geometry using a system called “nanites” but it does not end there.

In fact, continuing to dissect the characteristics of the system, we also find the virtualization of the shadows in Shadow map format and finally a system that renders the product in real time, giving the developer the opportunity to see the process, called Temporal Super Resolution.

Two projects were launched simultaneously, one called Lyra Starter Game and the other City Sample:

“Lyra Starter Game is a sample game project built in conjunction with UE5 development to serve as an excellent starting point for creating new games, as well as a practical learning resource”

said Epic Games

“We plan to continue updating this living project with future versions”

City Sample on the other hand is free download software that shows how the city of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine Experience.

“The project, which consists of a complete city with buildings, vehicles and crowds of Meta-Human characters, demonstrates how we used new and improved systems in Unreal Engine 5 to create the overall experience; in addition to the full sample, the content is available in separate packages, so you can only download vehicles, for example. Three related third-party content packs are also available “

However, it will be possible to download free and paid content packages from Unreal Marketplace; the company also places emphasis on the fortnightly partnership with CD Projekt RED to be able to exploit all the potential of the graphic engine in an open world. However, if you are hoping for a boost of Cyberpunk 2077 we refer you to this article and we already feel your disappointment in this regard.