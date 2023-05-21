For those who want to get a new taste of the potential of the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5Epic Games has made available for the downloads a new democall Hillside Sample and focused on the 3D reworking of a Canadian urban project.

As visible in the video below, the technical demo presents a 3D reworking of the project Habitats 67studied in the 60s for the city of Montreal as a sort of residential district of the future and built in those years.

The subject itself doesn’t have much to do with video games, but it does show various technical features of Unreal Engine 5 at work.

Among other things, the demo takes full advantage of the global illumination system Lumensintegrated into the graphics engine, allowing you to see its behavior on different surfaces, materials and in different conditions, as well as presenting a remarkable polygonal complexity of the structures on the screen.

Habitat 67 was a project to build a model housing complex for Montreal, designed by architect Moshe Safdie and built in the 60s, representing a point of reference for prefabricated urban architecture dedicated to the construction of a community. Presented on the occasion of the 1967 Montreal World Exhibition, it consists of 158 houses assembled with the use of 365 prefabricated modules.