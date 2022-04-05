Unreal Engine 5 promises to be one of the best graphics engines ever made, capable of making a tangible generation leap in the production of video games of the near future. We are all still waiting for something really “next-gen” even if in the meantime we have had excellent titles from a visual point of view such as Horizon Forbidden West and Forza Horizon 5 (a Sony and a Microsoft title to not upset anyone, be good) .

Also Geoff Keighley he was enthusiastic posted on Twitter an image that speaks for itself: an endless parade of software houses Sony, Microsoft and third parties who are already working on the new Epic engine. Obviously it is not said that it is used only for photorealism: we must never forget the artistic component in this sense.

Here are the studios currently working on @UnrealEngine 5 games. pic.twitter.com/x08rCx8e7P – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 5, 2022



This thought comes for example looking at the name of Dontnod and his next graphic adventure, Devolver Digital and the like, but we can also observe Codemasters, CD Projekt RED for the new The Witcher, Haven Studios by Jade Raymond just acquired by Sony, without forgetting the his PSVR 2. In short, we are only at the beginning.