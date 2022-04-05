From today, the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine is available in the final version: Epic has unveiled the details in the State of Unreal event, which has shown the wonders that the new engine allows in the games that will exploit it. The most impressive technical demo is without a doubt



The Cavern

made by the developers of Gears The Coalition. The sequence was made in Unreal Engine 5 on Xbox Series X, rendered in real time by the console. On the occasion of the event we learned that several upcoming games will exploit the power of the graphics engine, starting with the already announced next chapter of The Witcher. Not only that: also the new chapter of tomb Raiderthe first of a trilogy that will relaunch the adventures of Lara Croft by Crystal Dynamics, will aim at photorealism with Unreal Engine 5.