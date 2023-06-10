At the Future Games Show 2023 a trailer was shown showing us the power and versatility of Unreal Engine 5, the graphics engine from Epic Games. The videowhich you find below, offers a roundup of sequences taken from many different works by many different authors which, however, allow you to understand how much it is possible to create with the engine.

Video it really shows everything, from hyper-realistic environments to works with more cartoon styles. It is certainly an interesting technological presentation that bodes well for what we will be able to see in the rest of the generation.

More and more games are opting for Unreal Engine 5 in recent times, although obviously before seeing the efforts of the developers it will take years, given that this version of the Epic Games engine is all in all very recent and the most technologically advanced games obviously require a lot of time.

Tell us, which of these very short videos intrigued you the most?