Epic Games has published Unreal Engine 5.2, the new version of its engine chosen by many triple A development studios to make their games, but not only. Among the novelties stand out the anti-stuttering systemwhich should fix some games, as well as the framework for procedural content generation.

Unreal Engine 5.1 had introduced a system of PSO precaching experimental to improve performance. In version 5.2 the same has been enhanced, and the system now avoids drawing objects if the relative PSOs are not yet ready. So in case the PSO is not compiled yet, there shouldn’t be any stuttering anyway.

Epic has also reduced the number of caches to compile by improving the logic to detect what won’t be used. Finally, the old manual pre-caching system can be used in conjunction with the automatic one.

Now it remains to be seen when and if the developers will make the leap to the new version of the engine, with the risk of extending development times.

Also improve the system Nanite with the addition of new options and the improvement of some of the existing ones, and Lumen, with an overhaul of the global illumination and occlusion for the most minute geometries, such as the ears of the characters.

For a summary of all the new features, watch the video below:

For the rest, we remind you that the Unreal Engine is a free access engine, one of the most used in the world in the videogame field and beyond. If you are interested in trying it, you can find it here