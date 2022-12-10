MAWI United GmbH has released the Redwood Forest demo, created with Unreal Engine 5.1, which allows you to move in real time in a photorealistic forest to which all the latest graphics technologies introduced by Epic Games in its engine have been applied: Nanite for the foliage and trees, Lumen for him and Virtual Shadow Map for shadows. The result is frankly impressive, as you can see from the two videos below:

If you want you can also see some static images of the demo on Art Station.

It is difficult to achieve a similar level of detail in a video game, unless it is designed for High-end PCs, because obviously there the various game systems would take resources away from the graphics. Still, it’s really nice to see. If you are interested, the Redwood Forest demo can be downloaded from here.

The system requirements to run it talking about a GeForce RTX 2080, but the developers recommend using at least a GeForce RTX 3080, just to make you understand how much power is required to fully enjoy it.