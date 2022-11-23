A new video official by Epic Games show some features of theUnreal Engine 5.1recently presented update for the graphics engine of the company, which brings with it several new useful tools for developers, as well as general technical upgrades.

These are updates obviously aimed at insiders, which do not say much to those who do not precisely deal with the development of video games on the graphic front, but demonstrate how Epic continues to evolve its graphics engine and how this is becoming progressively more and more complete and efficient.

On the other hand, the rate of adoption by the development teams, which is now very high, confirms that Unreal Engine is now the most widespread choice ever.

Between Announcements of update 5.1 there are the Virtual Assets, which allows you to decompose the metadata from the graphic objects, in order to allow a direct and precise synchronization of only some elements requested by the developers, saving time and resources.

The new automated Pipeline State Object (PSO) system for DirectX 12 it also simplifies the game-tuning process within the context of the Microsoft API, and is a major PC addition, minimizing stutter issues when compiling shaders for games in Unreal Engine 5.1.

Then there are some innovations related specifically to open world gamessuch as World Partition’s Large World Coordinates, which allows you to create huge game worlds without any loss of precision, as well as improvements in water rendering through HLOD (Hierarchical Level of Detail) and other systems specifically dedicated to this element.