After several days of technical talks, negotiators from China, Germany, France, Russia and Great Britain met this Saturday in Vienna to close a third session of talks aimed, ultimately, at saving the 2015 agreement. That pact, aimed at To prevent Iran from acquiring atomic weapons, it has been at a standstill since the US withdrawal in 2018. President Joe Biden now wants to return to the agreement, but first demands full Iranian compliance with its obligations, something that Tehran conditions that Washington first lift your sanctions.

And there are reasons to be optimistic. The negotiations register “indisputable progress”, said this Saturday the Russian negotiator, Mikhail Ulyanov, in a message on Twitter. “We have reason to be cautious and increasingly optimistic. There is no deadline, but the participants aim to successfully complete the talks in about three weeks. Is that realistic? We will see,” he added.

At which stage the Vienna talks on #JCPOA restoration are? It’s to early to be excited, but we have reasons for cautious and growing optimism. There is no deadline, but participants aim at successful completion of the talks in approximately 3 weeks. Is it realistic? We will see. – Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) May 1, 2021



This pact is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. Signed in 2015 by Iran and six great powers, it promised the former economic incentives in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. Their ultimate goal is thus to prevent the Islamic Republic from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do. The country now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

Today that pact is dying, and that since the withdrawal of the United States, in 2018. In fact, in these plenary negotiations, the North American nation does not participate directly, since former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the country from the agreement in 2018, but through intermediaries.

The JCPOA, signed in July 2015 by Iran and six major powers (the US, Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany) limits the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for economic relief. © BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP

The Vienna talks began in early April and have included several rounds of high-level discussions. “The participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action, and on how to ensure its full and effective implementation,” said a statement from the European Union this Saturday.

Joe Biden longs to get back to the deal

Specifically, these negotiations seek to put in writing what punitive measures the US administration of Joe Biden is willing to lift and how Iran intends to return to the nuclear restrictions from which it has freed itself.

Indeed, in his time, Donald Trump reinstated and increased sanctions against Iran to try to force him to renegotiate the pact with more concessions. In response, Tehran gradually began to default on its obligations, especially in the production of enriched uranium, a dual-use civilian and military material, in a hitherto unsuccessful effort to pressure other countries to provide relief.

However, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, wants to rejoin the agreement today and is studying the possibility of reversing some of the toughest sanctions of the Trump era.

To that end, Europeans and Chinese held a joint meeting with the Americans on Saturday, according to a European diplomat, but without the Iranians, who refuse to meet with Washington envoys. “The JCPOA participants held informal consultations today with the US delegation at the Vienna talks on the full restoration of the nuclear agreement. Without Iran it is still unwilling to meet with US diplomats,” Russia’s top representative tweeted, Mikhail Ulyanov.

Negotiations at “an unclear point”

The wish expressed earlier in the week of the Vienna talks was to “speed up the process” after almost a month of talks, but the protagonists regularly recall that the task is “complicated” and will take time. “I’m not going to characterize the substance of the negotiations at this point because they are at an unclear point,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday. “We have seen the willingness of all parties, including the Iranians, to speak seriously about easing sanctions and a path back to the JCPOA. But it is still uncertain whether this will culminate in an agreement in Vienna,” he said.

The reimposition of US sanctions has left the Islamic Republic’s economy reeling. © Presidency of Iran / AFP

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that after the meeting, “the delegations will return to their respective capitals” to receive instructions. A concrete result is expected to be reached “by the end of May”, before the Iranian elections, a diplomatic source told AFP on Monday.

And is that outside of the Vienna talks, there are other challenges. The delegations are working in Vienna under pressure from the presidential elections in Iran, on June 18, in which a radical candidate, opposed to the atomic agreement, could win.

Additionally, an attack suspected of being carried out by Israel recently hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant, causing an unknown amount of damage. Tehran retaliated, enriching a small amount of uranium to 60% purity, its highest level.

With AFP, AP, EFE and Reuters