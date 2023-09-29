In the extraordinary novel/report son of war, by the Mexican writer and journalist Ricardo Raphael, the author reconstructs the gradual takeover of Mexico by organized crime. And it tells how elite Mexican soldiers from the Special Forces Air Group (GAFE) -trained at the Fort Hood military base in Texas, USA, one of the largest military installations in the country-, became the Zetas. Nothing less than one of the most ruthless criminal groups on the planet, serving drug trafficking cartels, such as the Gulf clan, and then mutating into a cartel themselves.

In conversations in Latin America it is commonplace to comment – or complain – about the immense unpunished power of organized crime. More and more is known about the issue, but innovative and effective policies to address it are still lacking. They highlight wonderful studies such as that of Prieto-Curiel and others published this week in Science (mentioned in this newspaper on September 22 in the note Drug trafficking is the fifth employer in Mexico).

But the issue is Latin American, not just Mexican. As our societies metastasize with organized crime, our institutions relentlessly corrode. Five underlying issues stand out, pointing to a revised and creative approach.

Firstly, its economic and social magnitude and the subsequent increase in violence, within a framework of shocking impunity. With only 8% of the planet’s population, one in three homicides in the world occur in Latin America. The high levels of lethality in several countries do not decrease within the framework of unpunished actions of organized crime.

Secondly, ineffective responses, which include an overwhelmed prison system. With 1,700,000 people held in Latin American prisons, crime is often directed from them. An example. Without Peru being the center of organized crime, the information from a police source that appeared this week about Héctor Prieto Materano (a) is notable. Mammothone of the accused leaders of the implacable Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua. Mammoth It would be actively operating from the maximum security Peruvian prison of Challapalca located at an inhospitable 4,800 meters above sea level.

Thirdly, the uncontrollable recruiting capacity of these criminal organizations within a context of millions of young NEETs (neither studying nor working). Based, the most powerful, on illegal drug trafficking. Only the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels, for example, would have 46,000 troops in their ranks according to Prieto-Curiel’s information. A whole army. The amount of money they move means that criminal organizations have an extraordinary and uncontained recruiting capacity in the face of “casualties” due to deaths or imprisonment.

Fourthly, what society should do about the essence of the cartels’ businesses. In something essential and core, which is better investigation capacity, more efficient intelligence systems (…and clean of corruption) and efficient police repression. Something that could sound “formal” or voluntaristic given the corrupting and shocking force of the cartels.

Fifthly, address the core of the issue of this crime: organized essentially around illegal drug trafficking. To which are added illegal mining and human trafficking. Addressing these sources of crime with imagination and determination would take the water out of the fish.

In the case of the core, drugs, the defeated prohibitionism has to be replaced by different policies.

The Nixon/Reagan “war on drugs” has failed miserably. Leaving behind the stubborn and ineffective prohibitionism, this “water” would be taken away from the criminal cartels: with alternatives such as those proposed by the Global Commission on Drug Policy, made up of former heads of state and other people with respected public careers.

Whether with policies of “harm reduction” (which eliminates criminal sanctions for consumption) or “regulated legalization”, which does not imply a “free” market but rather a controlled one without advertising, as the Commission, and several others, have been proposing. specialists such as the Colombian jurist Rodrigo Uprimny, one of the most reliable and relevant voices in the region on this matter. .

As for other areas of illicit trafficking, the illegal exploitation/export of gold does not have to remain unpunished. The co-responsibility of importers who cannot continue putting themselves “in profile” must be addressed frontally and transparently. For example, by implementing origin control measures in both the main producing countries (Mexico and Peru, for example) and in the main importing countries (Switzerland, China, the United Kingdom and India).

