Unpublished video of two Colombian feats in the 1972 Olympics

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alfonso Pérez and Clemente Rojas.
Alfonso Pérez and Clemente Rojas.
That time three medals were won.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia had a good participation in the Munich Olympic Games 1972when three medals were won.
And two of them were won in boxing, with Alfonso Pérez and Clemente Rojas, in two sensational events. (Santiago Buitrago, sensational, appears in a brutal stage of the Vuelta a España)(Rafael Santos Borré: the Commander, determined to march with goals in the National Team)
The bronzes
The other was from the shooter Helmuth Bellingrotd, who stood out in the shot at the boar.
Pérez, who was born in Cartagena on January 16, 1949, he left boxing in 1981 after 40 fights, of which he won 27, lost 10 and drew three times.
On September 6, 1972, he won bronze in the Olympics, after defeating the Turk in the ring. Eracian Doruk (3-2).
Rojas, for his part, born on September 1, 1952, beat the Spaniard Antonio Rubio, who was disqualified for delivering a low blow to his opponent.
The Colombian went to fight for gold against Philip Waruige from Kenya but fell 4-1 and took the bronze.
(Shakira and Piqué: reveal key information about their current relationship, is another fight coming?)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
An error occurred in the request
my portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unpublished #video #Colombian #feats #Olympics
Leave a Reply