Monday, September 11, 2023
Unpublished video of two Colombian feats in the 1972 Olympics

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
Unpublished video of two Colombian feats in the 1972 Olympics

1972 Olympics

Alfonso Pérez and Clemente Rojas.

Alfonso Pérez and Clemente Rojas.

That time three medals were won.

Colombia had a good participation in the Munich Olympic Games 1972when three medals were won.

And two of them were won in boxing, with Alfonso Pérez and Clemente Rojas, in two sensational events. (Santiago Buitrago, sensational, appears in a brutal stage of the Vuelta a España)(Rafael Santos Borré: the Commander, determined to march with goals in the National Team)

The bronzes

The other was from the shooter Helmuth Bellingrotd, who stood out in the shot at the boar.

Pérez, who was born in Cartagena on January 16, 1949, he left boxing in 1981 after 40 fights, of which he won 27, lost 10 and drew three times.

On September 6, 1972, he won bronze in the Olympics, after defeating the Turk in the ring. Eracian Doruk (3-2).

Rojas, for his part, born on September 1, 1952, beat the Spaniard Antonio Rubio, who was disqualified for delivering a low blow to his opponent.

The Colombian went to fight for gold against Philip Waruige from Kenya but fell 4-1 and took the bronze.
