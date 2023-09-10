Unpublished video of two Colombian feats in the 1972 Olympics

Colombia had a good participation in the Munich Olympic Games 1972when three medals were won.

And two of them were won in boxing, with Alfonso Pérez and Clemente Rojas, in two sensational events.

The bronzes

The other was from the shooter Helmuth Bellingrotd, who stood out in the shot at the boar.

Pérez, who was born in Cartagena on January 16, 1949, he left boxing in 1981 after 40 fights, of which he won 27, lost 10 and drew three times.

On September 6, 1972, he won bronze in the Olympics, after defeating the Turk in the ring. Eracian Doruk (3-2).

Rojas, for his part, born on September 1, 1952, beat the Spaniard Antonio Rubio, who was disqualified for delivering a low blow to his opponent.

The Colombian went to fight for gold against Philip Waruige from Kenya but fell 4-1 and took the bronze.

