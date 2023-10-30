The Spanish Daniel Sancho He already has the date on which he will appear before a Thai Court for the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. A judge will read the three charges formulated by the Prosecutor’s Office, the maximum penalty for which could be the death penalty.

According to the reconstruction of the facts resulting from the investigation, The young chef arrived in Thailand several days before meeting Arrieta, born in Córdoba.. They had agreed to enjoy the full moon festivities at the beginning of August 2023.

Daniel Sancho, young Spaniard accused of the murder of Edwin Arrieta.

The son of actor Rodolfo Sancho was seen 48 hours before the murder at a sporting event. He was a spectator of a boxing match known as Muay Thai in that Asian country, as recorded in videos broadcast in Spanish media.

With an attentive look and even recording with his cell phone, the Spaniard did not miss a detail of the confrontation.

In fact, The confessed murderer practiced Muay Thai, he knew the techniques, movements and blows. “He is from a good family, educated. The world has gone crazy,” said his personal trainer in a conversation with Telecinco.

“He came rarely, but he did train. It’s very surprising when you see that because you don’t expect it. But well, since society is like this… it seems that they have turned it around. I don’t know what was going through his head,” he said. the man.

The actor Rodolfo Sancho, after one of his visits to his son in prison, stated that the young man “loves” Thailand, “its people and its culture” and that He had actually traveled to practice Muay Thai.

‘In a premeditated manner, he had planned the murder’: Prosecutor’s Office on Daniel Sancho

Edwin Arrieta, doctor murdered in Thailand.

However, The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that Sancho planned how to attack the Colombian’s life when they met on August 2 on Phangan Island. At night, after an argument, she attacked him to death in a hotel room, as he confessed to the authorities.

Arrieta’s autopsy did not reveal the exact cause of death, since the doctor’s torso was never found. Despite this, the investigation indicates that Sancho hit him repeatedly.

“He used several knives and a small saw to cut the body, wrapped the parts in shrink plastic and put them in plastic bags that he had prepared, and then threw them into the sea in the Salad beach area and into a landfill.” , says the report of the investigative entity.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

The motives behind the murder have not been precisely known; It is expected that they will be clarified with the development of the hearings.

On November 13 he will see the judge, who will read him the three crimes that the 29-year-old Spaniard must face: premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation. There it will be known if he pleads guilty or innocent.

