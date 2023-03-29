Mexico.-Gloria Trevi was released from prison in September 2004, after having spent almost five years in prison, after being accused of crimes such as kidnapping and corruption of minors together with her former producer and representative Sergio Andrade, but in the absence of evidence, she was acquitted, free of charges, and regained her freedom.

After regaining her freedom, Gloria Trevi told the media that she would dedicate herself to working to recover the successful place that she once had in music, since she was “composer, singer and poet”, and would prove it.

Gloria Trevi immediately put together a series of concerts with which she visited different cities in the Mexican Republic and in March 2005 offered her show in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

We recommend you read:

Gloria Trevi during her presentation in Mazatlán on Saturday, March 26, 2005. Photo DEBATE Jorge Rodarte

La Trevi was presented at the Bacanora hall on Saturday, March 26, 2005 where he sang his already well-known hits, including ‘Pelo suelto’, ‘Doctor Psiquiatra’, ‘Gárrate’ and ‘What am I going to do without him?’, also summoned hundreds of fans.

Gloria Trevi showered the public with soda and water, as she used to do. Photo DEBATE Jorge Rodarte

But what particularly caught the attention of that presentation is that Gloria Trevi (36 years old in that year 2005), she was pregnant with her third child, as she was five months pregnant; In August of that same year, 2005, Miguel Armando was born, who will be 18 years old next August.

This reporter was able to capture these images of Gloria Trevi for DEBATE and I keep them in my personal file, also together with other colleagues from the press I had the opportunity to chat with her before her presentation in the Bacanora hall of the port.

Photo DEBATE Jorge Rodarte

Gloria said she was happy about her musical return: “I was absent due to force majeure, they said I came out as a ‘Cereso millionaire’, but not at all…I came out with more tricks! I will continue to fight to be known and recognized as a singer-songwriter.” Gloria Trevi expressed to DEBATE with the sense of humor that had always characterized her.

The image with which Gloria Trevi reappeared on stage after having been in prison for almost five years. Photo DEBATE Jorge Rodarte

Let’s remember that Gloria Trevi became a mother for the first time in October 1999, after giving birth to Ana Dalay, the product of the relationship she had with Sergio Andrade, but she died a month later and a great mystery surrounds her death.

La Trevi in ​​a talk with the media in March 2005, in the Bacanora room in Mazatlán. Photo DEBATE Jorge Rodarte

Then, being imprisoned, Gloria Trevi gave birth to her son Ángel Gabriel, who was born on February 18, 2002 (currently 21 years old) in the midst of the international scandal he was facing; to Miguel Armando, her third child, she had him on August 10, 2005.

Gloria Trevi with her sons Ángel Gabriel and Miguel Armando, currently 21 and 17 years old. Instagram photo

We recommend you read:

Gloria Trevi is now the most important musical star in Mexican pop, since she recovered the place she left one day and for several years she has been able to fill the places where she performs with her shows. between Mexico, a large part of the USA and other countries.