“La reina del sur 3″ has cornered Theresa Mendoza on an international mission, which took her from her native Mexico and has made her visit different countries in Latin America. Now, her journey has finally brought her to Peru and the leading actress, Kate del Castillohas taken the opportunity to shake the networks with a recent gallery of images.

The third season of “La reina del sur” will have a total of 60 episodes. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo/National Geographic

Cusco shines in “La reina del sur 3″: UNPUBLISHED PHOTOS

Even before del Castillo arrived in Peru to film her scenes for “La reina del sur 3″, fans were already hoping to see the beauty of our country soon on the show. Now, it has finally become a reality, since the first sequences of the Imperial City have appeared in the last chapters.

Not only that, but almost as a celebration at this moment, the artist has shared some never-before-seen photos of her time in Inca lands. “Behind the scenes of ‘La reina del sur 3′ at Machu Picchu,” she wrote in her Instagram post. You can see them below:

Kate del Castillo takes a selfie at Machu Picchu. Photo: Kate del Castillo/Instagram

Where can I watch season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

The third season of “La reina del sur” continues to be broadcast through the TV signal. it through Telemundoon the channel’s web portal and on its mobile application.

In case you do not have access to these spaces, you can see the episodes of the fiction through YouTube because the study usually uploads them to their official accounts, although the complete chapters are not there.

When will the third season of “The Queen of the South” be on Netflix?