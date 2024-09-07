We are currently waiting for the return of the manga Dragon Ball Supera production that went on an indefinite hiatus following the unexpected death of Akira Toriyama. During this period, The official Dragon Ball website shared a series of special sketches that give us a unique look at the mangaka’s work.

A while back, the official Dragon Ball website shared a couple of sketches that give us a look at previous designs of iconic moments from the manga. While these works are no longer available, here we share one of the most interesting works, since it shows us how the fight between adult Gogan and Majin Buu was originally going to look.

Due to their nature as sketches, some elements do not agree with what we have seen in the final work. In this case, Gohan’s facial expressions and position look somewhat incomplete, and They clearly need a little extra touch-up, something we do find in the final result.

In the meantime, We can only wait for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super is available, something that should not take long. In related topics, fan creates animated Dragon Ball movie. Likewise, this is the new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Via: Dragon Ball