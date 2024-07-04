Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Sensation in the Vatican. The brother of the long-missing Emanuela Orlandi recognizes his sister on a recording. It suggests a kidnapping.

Rome – “It’s her voice.” Pietro Orlandi is sure that he is hearing his sister. A bombshell in the case of Emanuela Orlandi, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in the Vatican on July 22, 1983. Her disappearance is far from being solved – and Brother Pietro repeatedly makes serious accusations against the Catholic Church.

New audio recording of Emanuela Orlandi: Phone call between alleged kidnappers and parents

The previously unreleased sound recording was also new to Emanuela’s brother. The Italian broadcaster RAI3 It was played for the first time on Tuesday evening (3 July).

New clues in the case of Emanuela Orlandi, who disappeared from the Vatican: Pietro Orlandi (right) has recognized his sister’s voice on the previously unpublished recording. © AP/dpa/ZUMA Press/Imago

It is a three-minute recording of a phone call from Emanuela’s alleged kidnapper to her parents, recorded on July 5, 1983. In it, a girl’s voice can be heard saying: “I am 15 years old, I will be 16 in January.” This matches Emanuela’s birth date exactly. It seems as if the passage had been pre-recorded to be used in this call.

“They will come”: Was Emanuela Orlandi kidnapped from the Vatican to a small village in Italy?

There are also several incoherent sentences in the recording, which is not perfectly preserved. The girl mentions her school and a remote village near Santa Marinella: “They will come to accompany me.” But who?

This question cannot be answered with certainty based on the audio. However, it is certainly further evidence that the girl may have actually been kidnapped and abducted. It also raises the suspicion that the Vatican may be involved in the case.

Orlandi case: Vatican comes back into focus due to new audio recording

A man’s voice also appears on the tape. The unknown man turns to Emanuela’s father and says: “Mr. Orlando? Try to listen carefully: is that the voice of your daughter Emanuela? I spoke to the Secretariat of State…”, then the recording stops with a sound reminiscent of a song.

Pietro Orlandi has been fighting for decades to solve the mystery of his sister’s disappearance: Here at a rally in 2012. © Serena Cremaschi/Insidefoto/picture alliance/dpa

40-year mystery surrounding Emanuela Orlandi: Brother makes serious accusations against Vatican

For over 40 years now, numerous rumors, speculations and conspiracy theories have surrounded the disappearance of the then 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi. It is said, among other things, that she was “sacrificed for the good of the Vatican.” Emanuela was the daughter of a Vatican employee and one day she did not return home from music lessons.

The Vatican authorities repeatedly followed a supposed lead to Emanuela’s uncle. For Brother Pietro, this was an affront. “You cannot shift the responsibility for everything onto the family,” he criticized when the investigations in this direction were to be resumed in 2023. The Pope had previously announced “investigations without regard for the Church,” but many critics still feel that this falls short. (moe)