Information on the correct use of condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases “is part of protecting the athlete’s health. Footballers, like most of the athletes I have followed, are generally quite informed and aware. Our job is also to direct, advise on all aspects that concern health, including sexual activity: we always recommend protection”. This is what the new medical director of AS Roma – in office since 1 July – Roberto Vannicelli, told Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the video investigation by Adnkronos on the poor use of condoms by young people and the alarm about sexual diseases.

“I think it is useful for young people to know – continues Vannicelli referring to the investigation – that footballers, often a point of reference, are instead well informed on the subject”. Just as they are “on other aspects of health protection and prevention such as the problem of doping, nutrition”, continues Vannicelli underlining that Roma footballers “know that they must inform the doctor for any problem or doubt they may have regarding health, even if they think it is not important. Then obviously there is free will but the information is there and, in my opinion, also the awareness”, he concludes underlining the importance, for young people in general, of “targeted institutional campaigns”.