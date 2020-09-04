In the Tula region, the court ordered two owners of cultural heritage sites to fulfill protective obligations, which they had been trying to evade for a long time. The bailiffs still managed to establish their whereabouts and issue a warning about administrative and criminal liability in case of further evasion of the execution of the court decision. About why the owners of such objects sometimes avoid their obligations, and on what conditions it is possible to buy an architectural monument for 1 ruble – in the material of Izvestia.

Irresponsible owners

In the Tula region, the bailiffs found two owners of cultural heritage sites who were evading security obligations. Court obliged them, as equity owners, to fulfill their obligations to preserve 1/6 of the share of the cultural heritage object. This is the house where the writer Vikenty Vikentievich Veresaev lived in 1901.

Previously, a security obligation was concluded with them for the use of the premises of an immovable monument of history and culture, its preservation in accordance with the act of technical condition and the plan of work for its improvement.

House on Oktyabrskaya Street in Tula, where Vikenty Veresaev lived in 1901 Photo: yandex.ru/maps

– The debtors in every possible way evaded the fulfillment of their obligations, ignored the court sessions, then hid from the employees of the enforcement bodies, did not live at the place of registration, in connection with which the bailiff-executor issued a decree on declaring the debtors on the executive search, – reported in the Federal Bailiff Service of Russia on Tula region.

As a result, the bailiffs managed to establish their whereabouts and issue a warning about administrative and criminal liability in case of further evasion of the execution of the court decision.

Problems with documents

According to the federal the law “On objects of cultural heritage (historical and cultural monuments) of the peoples of the Russian Federation”, the owners of such objects must draw up a protection obligation in the federal or regional body for the protection of cultural heritage objects (this depends on the status). This document specifies the responsibilities for the preservation of the property (for example, to finance the related work) and restrictions for the owner. If necessary, the authorities for the protection of cultural heritage objects are also entitled to establish additional requirements, which, however, the owner can appeal in court. An integral part of the protection obligation is the passport of the cultural heritage object.

However, as Sergey Bakirov, head of the Center for Legal Protection of Cultural Heritage Objects, said in a conversation with Izvestia, there is a flaw in the implementation of this rule by the Ministry of Culture: very often, the owners of cultural heritage sites, who are supposed to carry out restoration and restoration work, simply do not have these passports.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

– Each object must have a passport, where the subject of protection and all the relevant details must be spelled out, but in reality, these passports, as a rule, do not exist or they are made very poorly. And in this case, the inspector who comes to the cultural heritage site begins to come up with his own requirements, as a result of which the owner does not know what to do, – said Bakirov. – Security obligations are written out on the basis of a passport, and it also happens that the subject of protection is not indicated in it, after which endless examinations begin.

As Izvestia was told in the press service of the Ministry of Culture, in accordance with the Order of the Ministry dated 01.07.2015 No. 1887, the owner or other legal owner of the cultural heritage object annually sends to the authorized body for the protection of the OKN a notice on the fulfillment of the requirements of the security obligation, as well as photographs of the objects at the moment. For failure to provide the specified information on time, the legislation establishes liability for organizations and citizens.

At the moment, the register includes more than 144 thousand cultural heritage sites.

Misunderstandings happen

Often, owners are faced with the lack of clear rules on what should be preserved in a building that is an architectural monument, said Alexander Kozhin, chairman of the board of the Rostov branch of the All-Russian Society for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments, in an interview with Izvestia. “And it often happens that the owner understands that the façade needs to be preserved, because it is of architectural interest. But he does not understand why he has to coordinate every partition and installation, if there is nothing of the old building inside. There may even be an anecdotal situation: at one time the mayor’s office, which is located in a building that is an object of cultural heritage of federal significance, was somehow fined for changing toilets there without coordinating this with the state body for the protection of monuments, “he said. …

– In addition, we have a lot of examples when a decision is made that such and such a house is an object of cultural heritage, and this is an apartment building with communal apartments. According to the law, it would be necessary to conclude protective obligations with everyone within a month, but, as a rule, this is not fulfilled. One of the main reasons is the lack of people – said Kozhin. – Until recently, our state body for the protection of monuments consisted of seven to ten people, and only a year ago it was increased to 47, but even this number of people is not enough for the entire Rostov region.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Song

However, according to Kozhin, there are egregious cases where a person buys a cultural heritage site and waits until the building collapses or burns down to turn this monument into a construction site. Even if you apply the full force of the law and demand the reconstruction of this building, it will still be beneficial for the dishonest businessman, he explained.

Increase punishment

Violation of the requirements for the preservation or use of cultural heritage objects, which, through negligence, entailed their destruction or damage on a large scale, may be punished from a fine of up to 1 million rubles to imprisonment for two years, according to Art. 243.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to Natalya Dushkina, an architect and cultural heritage protection specialist, today there is no really strict control of supervisory authorities over how the protection obligations are fulfilled.

Photo: TASS / Sergey Fadeichev

“Punishments have been prescribed, but they are practically not carried out, which creates a situation of complete impunity,” Dushkina stressed. – It is extremely rare when, in practice, penalties are implemented, which, in principle, are insignificant for large owners. Until the punishment for the destruction of the national heritage becomes part of a powerful state program, the destruction of cultural heritage sites will continue.

House for the ruble

Now in Russia, the practice of selling such objects for a symbolic price is gaining momentum, but with the condition of preservation and major repairs by the owner, Alexander Kozhin specified.

– For example, the other day there was announced that the building of the architect Niedermeier, which is located in the very center of Rostov, is being sold for 5 rubles in five lots. This practice has long been around the world, and this is correct, provided that the owner who bought it for that kind of money complies with all the requirements. Namely: within two years, he must carry out research, obtain permission to carry out work, finalize the project. Then within five years he must put the building in order. And then he already uses it and can run his own business, – he said.

The building of the former city surgical hospital in Tula Photo: Department of Property Relations of the Tyumen Region

At the end of August on the sale of the building for 1 ruble became is also known in the Tyumen region. This is the former city surgical hospital. The size of the historical building is 450 sq. m. However, those wishing to purchase the building at such modest prices will also have to buy the land plot at the market price on which it is located. Its initial price for an area of ​​more than 1.8 thousand square meters. m is 11.6 million rubles. In the future, the owner will be obliged to carry out repair and restoration work at the Tyumen cultural heritage site.

With benefits and privileges

The tenants who have invested money in the restoration work, in turn, have privileges, recalls Sergey Bakirov. This amount will be taken into account when calculating the rent. The owner of an object of cultural heritage of federal significance, spent on repairs and restoration work, has the right to compensation for costs from the state.

Photo: prussia39.ru

In the Kaliningrad region, they went even further. There may be next year to take preferential regional loan for the preservation of historical and cultural heritage. It is planned that the owner or long-term tenant of such an object will be able to obtain a credit line for 15–20 years at a zero rate. In this case, funds are brought in for the work performed.