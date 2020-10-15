Moscow and Washington continue to have different views on the future of the START III Treaty, which expires next February. Thus, in Russia they are confident that the chances of extending the document “tend to zero” because of the position of the United States. At the same time, the Americans claim that the countries have already reached an agreement in principle and will be able to settle all formalities before the presidential elections, which will be held in the United States in three weeks. What will happen to the agreement and whether it will be possible to sign it before November 3 – in the material of Izvestia.

Gentlemen’s agreement

“I personally do not see such a prospect [продления договора СНВ-3 — „Известия“]… My colleagues, who work in an interdepartmental format and are meeting with the American delegation, also do not see such a prospect. Although we will never say that we slam the door and end all contacts. No. But we simply explain that it is impossible to conduct a conversation on the basis of an ultimatum put forward, completely ignoring all those principles that have been recognized for decades as the basis of our agreements on START-1 and so on, “Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in interview representatives of the radio stations Sputnik, Komsomolskaya Pravda and Moscow Says.

The START-3 Treaty, signed between Russia and the United States, entered into force on February 5, 2011 for a period of 10 years. According to this document, each side is reducing and limiting its nuclear arsenals so that in seven years (and in the future) the total number of weapons does not exceed 700 ICBMs, ballistic missiles on submarines and heavy bombers, as well as 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers. In addition, the agreement obliged Moscow and Washington to exchange information on the number of warheads and delivery vehicles twice a year.

A year ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on American leader Donald Trump for five years without any preconditions to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction and Limitation Treaty, key to bilateral relations and the arms control regime as a whole. but the US President put forward a condition – to involve China in arms control. Beijing, whose nuclear arsenal is several times inferior to the American and Russian potential, is not going to limit itself in anything at this stage …

In the United States, meanwhile, they say that Washington and Moscow have already reached an agreement in principle on the extension of the START-3 treaty. President’s Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingsley reportedthat Washington is ready “already tomorrow” to extend the document in exchange for a mutual freeze of its nuclear arsenals. The second condition he called additional significant verification measures for all nuclear charges, since Russia, in his words, “constantly violates the terms of the treaty.” Washington hopes that this “gentlemen’s agreement” will be approved by the Russian parliament, Billingsley added.

Commenting on the statements of his American colleague, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Washington will not receive any agreement on nuclear arsenals “if the Americans need to report to their superiors something about which they allegedly agreed with the Russian Federation before their elections.” The diplomat called the US proposal to freeze Russia’s tactical weapons as part of the nuclear deal unacceptable for Russia, since it “takes into account only the interests of Washington.” He also noted that by declaring the achievement of a “principled agreement with Moscow on START Treaty”, the United States is passing off wishful thinking.

Chances go to zero

Sergei Lavrov, in turn, even called the statements of the American representative that Moscow and Washington “come to an agreement for the presidential elections in the US” that Russia “freezes all nuclear warheads” and “really wants China to join this” as unscrupulous. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry explained that in the negotiations between Moscow and Washington, the Americans have not yet included their program of a lightning-fast global strike – strategic carriers, which, according to the goals of this program, reach any point of the globe in one hour.

“They did not include in our conversations the topic of militarization of outer space, although officially space in their doctrines, like cyberspace, is included in the arena of hostilities. We cannot ignore this, ”Lavrov explained Russia’s position. The minister also added that Moscow has repeatedly made it clear to Washington that it will only discuss its tactical arsenals if the Americans withdraw their nuclear weapons from European states. However, the United States does not agree to this. …

At the same time, the American authorities continue to insist that an understanding has been reached between Moscow and Washington in the past few weeks. This, in particular, was stated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “I hope that the Russians will find a way to agree with our proposal, which, I think, meets both their main interests and our main interests,” – noted head of the State Department.

AT interview To the American edition of The National Interest, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov admitted at all that the chances of extending the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms between Russia and the United States “tend to zero.” It follows from the diplomat’s statements that Moscow is no longer actually hoping that Washington will agree to extend this agreement for another five years. “I think that on February 5, 2021, the contract will simply expire, it will expire. We won’t have any agreement on February 6, ”the Deputy Foreign Minister made a pessimistic forecast.

“There will be no agreements until the US elections”

The American side has really given no reason for optimism lately. “The extension of the agreement is hindered by the attempt of the current American administration to solve its internal problems by this, in fact, they want to receive a certain document for the elections, which can be presented as a victory. But the conditions they offer are unacceptable, ”Ilya Kramnik, an expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, is convinced.

By and large, The United States is trying to bargain out from Russia certain political obligations on the format and composition of future negotiations on the next START treaty – in return for agreeing to extend the current agreement, believes Konstantin Bogdanov, senior researcher at IMEMO RAN. “This also includes the requirement to freeze all, not only strategic nuclear arsenals, and deepen verification and control measures, as well as attempts to limit the duration of the extended START treaty not to 5 years, as provided by the agreement, but to 1-2 years, in order to keep Moscow“ in tonus “”, – explained the specialist. Russia, according to Bogdanov, is in no hurry to sign the document on such conditions. “Americans are increasingly demonstrating their dependence on the upcoming elections: they need at least some ‘paper’ before voting, and they are noticeably nervous. That is why right now, before the elections, there will be no agreements on American terms, ”the expert said.

“The basis of our strategic relationship”

However, if Joseph Biden becomes the next president of the United States, the chances of an extension of the treaty will increase. The Democratic candidate is in favor of a full-scale extension of the START Treaty for 5 years without any preconditions. “With Biden, signing the document will be more realistic. The democrats believe that the agreement is important, despite their negative attitude towards Russia, they are ready to extend it, ready to negotiate. The democrats may turn out to be less convenient for Moscow, but not in the case of the START Treaty, ”Viktoria Zhuravleva, head of the Center for North American Studies at the IMEMO RAS, explained in a conversation with Izvestia.

The Americanist notes the importance of START for Russia. “We are interested in this agreement for many reasons. First, this is the fundamental basis of our strategic relationship with the United States, if it does not exist, the relationship will actually come to naught. START is the only thing that connects us today, – said the political scientist. – Secondly, Russia believes that this treaty is strategically important from the point of view of global security in general. Today there is no alternative to it ”.