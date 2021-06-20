Alex Palou he took an extraordinary victory at Road America, certainly for merit but also for timing. The Spaniard of the Ganassi team exploited a technical problem that occurred to the fastest driver on the track, the American Josef Newgarden on Penske, cleverly keeping his distance from the duels that raged on the track. Each driver threw their hearts over the obstacle at Elkhart Lake, in a truly spectacular race, from every point you look at, of the 2021 Indycar season. Behind Palou was concluded by a wait-and-see Herta and an aggressive Power but not as fit as his unfortunate teammate.

The chronicle of the race. Josef Newgarden made the most of his pole position while maintaining the leadership of the race despite an attack by Jack Harvey. Behind some riders they dueled very hard, with doors from harmless (Grosjean on Rossi, O’Ward on Pagenaud) to over the limit of the penalty (imposed on Sato, on Daly). After 5 laps of the 55 planned the Dallara queue has become less dense, allowing the teams to start making calculations on strategies. Even rookies Magnussen and Ware managed to survive a very ‘dense’ start, especially the Dane from the McLaren team. On the sixth lap Magnussen also made a tour of the meadows, ‘forgiven’ by Road America in a day full of lessons to be obtained.

On lap 16 all the riders completed the first round of stops, with Dixon last to close the waltz. Newgarden was able to keep his head, in front of Alex Palou and Will Power. Harvey slipped fourth. Those who stopped early did not therefore manage to overtake direct opponents. On the next lap here is the first caution: Seven-time Nascar Champion Jimmie Johnson spun around and crashed, but turned off the engine.

At the restart there were other duels old school front and rear: Rossi with Hunter-Reay (fight between Andretti) and McLaughlin with Daly. On lap 23 Marcus Ericsson instead provoked the second caution with a spin after putting a wheel on the grass. Many drivers have ‘stretched’ the roadway on several occasions, kicking up dust at virtually every corner exit, but in the case of the Swede there was no way to harness the car.

Being almost halfway through the race, practically all the riders apart from Magnussen and Sato decided to pit. The Dane, on his debut, therefore became the leader of the race. With a virtual ranking made up of drivers already able to stop, a race was formed in the race with Newgarden able to keep Palou, Power, Herta, Rossi, Harvey, O’Ward, Rahal, Grosjean, Hunter-Reay behind: all very aggressive. It was Sato who came up with an old-fashioned maneuver to pass a Magnussen in trouble with the tires. The Dane was later the victim of an engine problem, causing the third caution of the day.

Several riders tried during the last caution to differentiate the strategy, with the result that Max Chilton, Takuma Sato and Oliver Askew formed the leading trio for several laps, certainly an unpredictable event before the start. But then the green flag period and the absence of rain (despite the cloudy sky) made their tactics complicated. With four laps to go, after their stop, here’s the twist: a spin by Ed Jones due to a completely off-axis tire (the rear left) brought a yellow flag.

But it’s not over yet: the leader at the last restart, Josef Newgarden, has a problem at the first corner, with a sudden loss of power and the entry of the so-called emergency mode. Green light therefore for Alex Palou, able to conquer a really important victory for the championship. The Spaniard, however, is only one of the winners of the day: at Road America also Grosjean, Chilton and Ware had a great time: the first two authors of a solid race, the rookie Dale Coyne driver good at keeping up and finishing the race without hitches.

