Imagine being hired indefinitely in a school, in which you have to teach students who are in their last years of high school. It’s his first days at work and, suddenly, a family matter forces him to take a few days off.

Then, when he returns, issues related to his health incapacitate him, thus obtaining a few days at home.

Over time, this becomes a constant. Also, yesand academic permits are added to attend conferences and events that support their professional and personal growth.

This in itself is not a problem. However, think that 20 years of work absenteeism went from leave to leave.

The teacher accumulated between 40 and 180 days off on average per year.

As surreal as it sounds, that was the case of the teacher Cinzia Paolina De Lio, who only worked for 20 years, out of the 24 she had been hired.

The story took place in Chioggia, near Venice. The teacher, who apparently worked as a philosophy and literature teacher, was dismissed by the authorities after, when evaluating her in one of her classes, it could be observed that she was confused and did not know what she was dictating.

In addition, the students later alerted their teachers about absences and the teacher’s lack of professionalism.



The director of an institute in the province of Venice, where the professor was based, confirmed that De Lio sent messages with his mobile phone during classes, ignored students when he examined them orally and gave grades “in a careless and impromptu”.

His first dismissal was in 2017, when an official from the Ministry of Education described his work and his pedagogical methods as “incompatible with teaching”, as reported by the Italian media. La Repubblica.

The ministry explained that the teacher had been kept out of the classroom for 20 of her 24 years of service. For the first 10 years she was completely absent, and her absences for the other 14 years were attributed to various leaves of absence.

Arguing before a labor court in Venice his academic freedom, De Lio filed legal appeals to avoid his dismissal.

It was then that it was reinstated in 2018, in order to “be observed more closely.” However, three years later, the Venice Court of Appeal declared that she should definitely be dismissed.Said decision was finally fulfilled in June of this year, when she was definitively dismissed.

