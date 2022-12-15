It is the first time that British nurses have gone on strike in over 100 years. They demand that their salaries be increased by 19% to compensate for the drop in their purchasing power and they also ask for better working conditions. The protest forced the cancellation of more than 70,000 medical visits and surgeries. The strike is expected to continue until the stance of Rishi Sunak’s government, which has so far been inflexible, changes.

Around 100,000 nurses, of which 90% are women in this profession, participated in a strike this Thursday, December 15, reflecting discontent at the escalation in prices and the crisis in the public health system. In England, some 70,000 medical appointments and operations were missed because of the movement. The strike affects England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The British Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union, which is organizing a strike for the first time in its 106-year history, demands a 19% wage increase to compensate for inflation and a 20% loss in purchasing power since 2010.

In the UK, inflation is over 10% and nurses say many of them have to skip meals, find it difficult to feed and clothe their families. This situation leads many to leave the profession, putting intense pressure on those who remain.

“Nurses are struggling financially and that’s how they get sick. And if nurses are sick, there won’t be enough patient care. There won’t be enough staff in the wards to care for patients safely,” confided Marsha Kerr, an intensive care nurse.







The inflexible government

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the RCN, met this week with the British Secretary of Health, Steve Barclay, but they did not reach an agreement. The Conservative Government is implacable and closes the door to new wage improvements. In fact, he promised to legislate to reduce the power of unions.

A Downing Street spokesman stressed that “there are no plans” to review the government’s position, which proposes raising salaries in the sector by 4.75%, a recommendation from the independent body that evaluates the salary scale of the health system.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said on Wednesday that the strikes were a “pre-Christmas nightmare” created by Labor because of their links to unions.

The protest will be repeated on the 20th, and according to Pat Cullen, if the Executive’s position does not change, it could be “the beginning of a longer period of actions.” The movement could become a challenge because the employees of the public health system, which is free in the United Kingdom, have the sympathy of the population.

tensions across the country

This end of the year brought tensions in the United Kingdom where many professional categories are on strike, paralyzing large sectors of the British economy.

Ambulance drivers, railway workers, postmen, border agents, luggage carriers and Eurostar security agents, among other sectors, scheduled strikes before and during Christmas.

This Wednesday and Thursday, Royal Mail workers were on strike as many gift orders are placed. In recent months, more than 40,000 workers from 14 companies have paralyzed rail transport in much of the country.

The conservative Executive is working on a law that provides for the establishment of minimum transport services.

“The law paves the way to introduce minimum transport services, in a similar way to what is already seen in other countries, including France and Spain,” the Executive described then, whose objective was that trains, the metro and buses “do not remain completely closed” during strikes.

The Government announced that the law could even have a greater scope, but it has not been established what yet.

With EFE and AFP