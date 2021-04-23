The commander of US forces in the Middle East, General Kenneth MacKenzie, said, “Iran continues to behave in threatening behavior in the region.”

In a press conference at the Pentagon, McKinsey stressed that the United States “will not be drawn into a military confrontation with Iran.”

“Since last January, Iran has reconsidered the intentions of the United States,” he added.

He explained that “Iran’s actions regarding its nuclear program can be reversed,” explaining that what he is currently concerned about is the Iranian missile program, as Tehran is “developing the accuracy of its missiles.”

McKinsey also noted that Iran “can threaten the Strait of Hormuz with the deployment of sea mines,” adding, “They can do this by giving mines to the Houthis.”