Ten goals. Two outstanding Greeks. And a wonderful gameplay. A great episode AZ – FC Utrecht got the result it deserved tonight (5-5). Meanwhile, the club of Galgenwaard follows Ajax midfielder Victor Jensen.

The embrace is intense between Tasos Douvikas and Vangelis Pavlidis, the Greek strikers of FC Utrecht and AZ respectively. In a match, which should have lasted another two hours, they were two of the stars. And now, after a productive performance by both, there is the realization that they have probably played their most beautiful game ever. The 5-5 result is tangible proof of it.

AZ – FC Utrecht was a match tonight that will give football professors the hiccups. Perfected running lines, well-developed game patterns, good organisations; in no fields or roads they can be seen in that beautifully renovated Alkmaar stadium. But it is entertaining and attractive for ninety minutes straight.

It’s in the tandem Can Bozdogan and Taylor Booth, who in the first half is at the basis of the two early hits by another tastemaker in Utrecht’s service, Douvikas. It’s in that Greek phenomenon of the Alkmaarders, Pavlidis, who helps Pascal van Jansen’s team to 3-2 after mistakes by Jens Toornstra and Modibo Sagnan, after Maxim Dekker has already provided the connection goal on behalf of AZ. And it is reflected in the wonderful plot twist in the first half, when left back Nick Viergever scores the equalizer on behalf of FC Utrecht. See also Restaurant Rating | Norwegian chain brings incomprehensible restaurant factory to Helsinki's parade ground

© ANP



Shortly before the transfer market closes, FC Utrecht is still busy getting the selection up to standard. The club hopes to sell Moussa Sylla, Djevencio van der Kust and Daishawn Redan, while it has Victor Jensen from Ajax in mind as an extra midfielder. Nevertheless, for trainer Michael Silberbauer it is mainly to hope that Douvikas remains faithful to him. With today’s knowledge, it is difficult to explain that the attacker was not sure of his place in Galgenwaard for so long. Now, thanks to the absence of Bas Dost, the Athens-born striker is completely alive. Illustrative: his hat trick that means 3-4 in Alkmaar in the second half is already his second this season. And with that he is the first to achieve this at the club after Erik Willaarts.

© ANP



It all fits on an evening when the business football enthusiast will have felt like a polar bear in the desert. Chances, a goal by (obviously) Douvikas disallowed for offside, a beautiful shot by Othmane Boussaid that shaves the crossbar; this is a night that makes football so beautiful. It’s the kind of night where it really doesn’t matter which team wins. See also Substitute discipline for riding: "Ninja Warriors" instead of frightened horses in the pentathlon

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.

Just for the pass by Tijani Reijnders from which Mees de Wit makes the 4-4, you would want to buy a ticket as a spectator. At least so beautiful: the discharge at Pavlidis when he has slipped into the 5-4. And what to think of the perseverance of Sander van de Streek, who works 5-5 behind the outgoing AZ goalkeeper Mathew Ryan at the risk of his own life?

The summary at Studio Sport probably takes about six or seven minutes. But actually the NOS should only broadcast ninety minutes in exceptional cases. You can bet that the viewers will remain glued to the tube.

© ANP







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Donors angry, lawyer of 'corona tribunal' would have used hundreds of thousands of euros for himself

Program premier league





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.