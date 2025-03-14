Scientists have discovered the possible origin of some mysterious cosmic radio waves that come from an area of ​​space that until now was unknown to them, after collecting and investigating numerous rare flashes received periodically on earth.

More than a decade ago, researchers have been collecting and studying radio emission bursts towards usit is believed that they come from the constellation of the Osa Mayor. The thing is that It was not known what I was sending thembut thanks to years of studies and analysis with multiple telescopes, the origin seems to have discovered.

As these scientists have published in a new article, ‘Pulses of sporadic radius of a white dwarf binary in the orbital period’, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers believe that the long radio bursts They seem to be emitted by a couple of dead stars.

Specifically, these are two dead stars, a red dwarf and a white dwarf, who are in orbit one around the other so closely that their magnetic fields interact with each other, colliding every two hours, and emitting a burst of radio signals that we receive on Earth.

So far these types of cosmic radio signs so long They had only registered in neutron stars, but this investigation indicates that they can also originate from the movement of stars that are enclosed togethers in a binary system. Those pulses are short radio signal flashes that They can last between seconds and minutes.

This system could be an example of how magnetic interactions and the exchange of material in binary systems generate radio emissions providing a new perspective on the origin of certain cosmic radio flashes.