We have already seen recently how the Formula 1 sporting regulations are structured dividing penalties and rules and leaving the total free will to stewards on which penalty should be assigned to each full-blown infraction committed by the pilots. The story Budget Cap RedBull he then brought out how also the financial regulation in reality it has a similar structure, where the only penalty automatically imposed was the reduction of points in the manufacturers’ classification for overruns of more than 5%, even if this reduction was not even quantified, so leaving, even in this case, total autonomy to the competent bodies on the choice of penalties and consequences for ascertained infringements. This structure, substantially identical, in the regulations, actually hides clear lines of thought, which we would like to deepen.

From the point of view of the Sporting Regulations, the first thing to say is that the much-invoked “decision-making consistency” regarding similar penalties in the case of similar situations it is in no way at the basis of the regulatory text. Indeed it is true the oppositeas this very conception of the rules was born precisely in order not to bind the judicial bodies to rigid or previous schemesbut to evaluate case by case track situations, with the common sense of stewards used as a source of evaluation. This is a fundamental aspect to understand in the philosophy of rules, and it is enough to go back to a few years ago to remember when we witnessed a brief introduction of effects of an incorrect maneuver as an element to be used to decide the severity of the penalty. One example that comes to mind is the 10 second penalty imposed on Kimi Raikkonen in 2018 at Silverstone, when he hit Lewis Hamilton at the start, causing him to spin and forcing him to restart last. This tendency to use consequences as a yardstick if it is later lost, leaving room instead for the search for more objective criteria for the judges. We take the liberty of expressing a purely personal opinion by saying that this was the case a fortune, because we believe it absurd that there can be fortuitous maneuvers severely punished without particular responsibility, and at the same time dangerous or intentional maneuvers unpunished simply because casually without consequences. To make us understand better: if someone takes the highway in the wrong direction, he cannot get away with it just because no one was passing by at that moment. Abandoned the consequences, the stewards found themselves without safe holds in the rules for the various situations, and they started looking for references in the previousor in situations similar to those they were judging to have already happened in past competitions, going to generate a line of jurisprudence for the various cases. However, this is, in our opinion, one contradiction in terms with the concept of the regulation, which wants the common sense of judges to be applied on a case-by-case basis and, precisely for this reason, does not rule individual situations. If the general line chosen were that of the previous ones, which would also be acceptable, then it would be enough to gradually describe the cases that are judged, with the respective penalties, within the regulations, updating them year by year with the various cases judged.



In reality though a reference line is still missing whether it is from the Federation, from the teams or from Formula 1, and, for this reason, the stewards choose at their pleasure when to refer to precedents or not. A striking episode was the penalty ad Alonso in the United States Grand Prix for racing without a mirror following the accident with Lance Stroll, which was later canceled only for a procedural defect and not for substantive issues. In the reasons for the penalty, the stewards reported that the situation of Charles Leclerc in the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix (actually totally identical) it was not to be considered a precedent, without however giving any arguments as to the reason for this position. An incomprehensible statement which, however, lays bare the concept we want to emphasize here. The fact that situations are decided by the common sense of stewards is a concept that appears to us honestly archaic, especially in a sport that is moving towards a modern version, far from the “free-range” one in which 90% of the quarrels were resolved to rotate on the track. By now every situation has passed to slow motion and the quantity of interventions of the arbitration panel tends to increase exponentially, with the need, moreover, to much faster response times. On the other hand, what happened with Sergio Perez in the Singapore Grand Prix it is another, of the many, emblematic episodes of this, with the same infringement repeated for a total of three times, punished, in the end, in three different ways and well three hours of time necessary to find a square on the judgment (and to formulate a combination of acceptable penalties with credible reasons without changing the order of arrival we would like to add). Not that Perez didn’t deserve that victory well, but he shouldn’t be up to the judges to determine the sporting merit, but only make the decisions on how much they are questioned. On the other hand, to give a football example, the referee must grant a penalty if there is a foul, not if a team deserves it because they play well or not. The sporting regulation therefore deserves one extensive rewritewith at least a number of situations already “codified” with related penalties included, so from minimize the work of stewards and, above all, theirs discretion which often embarrasses them, not having clear guidelines themselves to follow.



The question regarding the Budget Cap and related penalties. As we know Formula 1 is the only sport where I am the competitors themselves to approve the regulation, and, although the RedBull ruling certainly marks an important precedent, it remains curious to note how a long series of complaints. For example, in the light of what everyone said, it is clear that the 5% barrier to differentiate a minor infraction from a material one (to use the language of the regulation itself) is a limit too highas well as the ability to access a agreement for a calmed penalty, as done precisely by the Milton Keynes team, it was a feared option right from the start by everyone, terrified that Horner and his companions would come out of the situation with a pat on the shoulder. So why, however, all these cases have been approved from the teams? Because he did not push for a sanctioning system harderwith exclusions from the automatic world championships, budget reductions already predefined and much narrower infringement ranges? The truth is that when teams approve the rules they probably think about what could happen if they were They those caught out and then try to enter all possible loopholes in the regulations to have cards to play e political weight to be enforced at the right time. It would be, in our humble opinion, the case to put hand to these rules, all of them, keeping the critical issues that we bring back in mind, because the future and the credibility of the top flight not only pass through the bright streets of Las Vegas, but also, and perhaps above all, through the legal framework of regulations.