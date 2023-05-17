Former Lava Jato wanted and most voted deputy in Paraná in 2018 had his mandate revoked by the TSE on Tuesday (May 16)

After having his mandate revoked by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) said on Tuesday night (May 16, 2023) that the voices of voters from Paraná were “quiet” for the decision, which he classified as “an unprecedented revenge”.

“344,917,000 voices from Paraná and millions of Brazilians were silenced tonight with a single stroke of the pen, in defiance of the law and justice”, wrote Dallagnol in a post on twitter.

“My feeling is one of indignation at the unprecedented revenge that is taking place in Brazil against law enforcement officials who dared to fight corruption”, he completed.

The former wanted MP-PR (Public Ministry of Paraná) and most voted federal deputy in Paraná in 2018 also stated that he will continue in the fight to “serve God and the Brazilian people”.

Read more about Dallagnol’s impeachment:

CANCELLATION

On Tuesday (May 16), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unanimously decided to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration.

The appeal was filed by the Brasil da Esperança federation (PT-PC do B-PV) in Paraná and by the PMN (National Mobilization Party), but reached the Supreme Electoral Court. The parties questioned the congressman’s clean record, as he responds to administrative processes.

The ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, who considered that the deputy anticipated his resignation from the position of prosecutor in Paraná to avoid administrative punishment by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry), which could make him ineligible.

The Electoral Court also decided that the 344,917 votes received by Dallagnol in 2018 could be allocated to his party, Podemos. Read the rapporteur’s vote in full.

The decision can be appealed by the STF (Federal Supreme Court).