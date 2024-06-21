Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

There was also a brief power outage in Split on Friday. (Symbolic image) © Westend61/Imago

A power outage hit several countries on Friday. The exact causes are currently unclear. However, the weather may have played a role.

Munich – Sun, sand, beach: Dubrovnik, Zadar and Split are popular holiday destinations. On Friday – in the middle of the heatwave with temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees – a widespread power outage surprised both residents and holidaymakers. The electricity went out on the Dalmatian coast and in the hinterland at around 12.20 p.m. This was reported by Croatian television HRTBut it didn’t stop there. The blackout also hit countries that are considered insider tips for summer holidays: Montenegro, Albania and parts of Bosnia.

“Unprecedented collapse” of electricity supply in Croatia and Montenegro

In Croatia, the electricity supply was HRT after more than an hour, the power was gradually restored. The reason for the outage is said to have been disruptions due to overloads at the network operators in neighboring countries. The Croatian news portal Dnevnik.hr described the incident as an “unprecedented collapse.”

Montenegro, on the other hand, was left almost entirely without electricity. The largest utility company reported outages in large parts of the country. The sharp increase in electricity consumption due to the heat caused the network to collapse. This was what Energy Minister Sasa Mujovic told local media.

The capital Podgorica was also temporarily affected by a water supply failure. The trigger for the nationwide blackout may have been a fire in a Montenegrin substation on the border with Bosnia-Herzegovina. This was reported by the Montenegrin news portal vijesti.me citing the national grid operator CGES.

Traffic chaos in Sarajevo after power outage – traffic lights suddenly out

There were also power outages in large parts of Bosnia, including the capital Sarajevo. This was reported by a reporter from the AFP news agency. The exact cause has not yet been determined, but a spokeswoman for the local energy supplier suspects “overload” as the likely reason. Bosnian media are reporting traffic chaos in the capital – caused by the failure of all traffic lights.

An empty electric train is on the track due to a power outage in Sarajevo (Bosnia). © Armin Durgut/dpa

In Albania, the power mostly returned after half an hour, according to the news portal top-channel.tv wrote. According to the report, the Albanian network operator OST attributed the blackout to a defect in the high-voltage lines in the border area with Greece. It was caused by high loads and extremely hot weather. In Germany, on the other hand, severe storms raged again on Friday. (mbr with dpa/AFP)