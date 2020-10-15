The future exploration of hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean managed to bring Israel and Lebanon, two technically at war neighbors, at the same table, who need to reach an agreement to delimit their maritime borders and which will meet again in two weeks. The two delegations did not speak directly to each other, but held a first one-hour face-to-face meeting at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Finul), in the Lebanese city of Naqura (south), located near the Blue Line, the land border.

Amid the growing tension between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus over their maritime borders, Lebanese and Israelis gave a surprising image of optimism after the meeting. The UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, and the US assistant secretary of state for the Middle East, David Schenker, were in charge of mediating between delegations that at the end of the meeting refused to pose together.

The disputed area is the so-called ‘Block 9’, of about 850 square kilometers. Following the strategy of the Golan Heights, the Israelis considered annexing this gas-rich maritime strip, according to the newspaper ‘The Independent’ revealed in 2017, but in the end they have chosen to negotiate.

Lebanon was represented by two soldiers and two civilians, prompting criticism from Hezbollah, a Shiite militia-party that wanted to send only military personnel to avoid suspicions about a possible attempt to normalize relations with Israel in the style of what happened with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Israel had six members, including the director general of the Ministry of Energy, an adviser to the prime minister and the head of the Army’s Strategic Affairs.