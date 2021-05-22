ofRaffael Scherer shut down

A neurologist carried out a long-term corona study in Lübeck. Among other things, she found out important information about the development of the number of unreported cases.

Lübeck – The neurologist Christine Klein carried out a long-term study with 3000 people in Lübeck. The professor at the University of Lübeck rated it aloud ntv from how the coronavirus infections developed from March 2020 to February 2021. For the results, she checked a total of around 20,000 PCR and antibody tests from 3000 people from Lübeck. She also had those affected answer around 100,000 questionnaires on their smartphones.

Above all, she found that Lübeck is “far, far away from herd immunity”. Because in the period under review, just 3.5 percent of Lübeck residents were infected with the corona virus.

Corona long-term study in Lübeck: The number of unreported cases at the beginning of the pandemic was 90 percent

She also found out that, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, a large number of people became infected without noticing it: “At the beginning, 90 percent of all those who were actually infected did not know,” she says. The unreported number of infected people was correspondingly high.

However, she also found that the number of unknowingly infected people, i.e. people with almost no corona symptoms, decreased over the course of the year. In February 2021, the number of unreported cases was only 30 percent instead of the initial 90 percent. She sees the reason for the decline in the many test options that have opened up over the course of the year. But with the result of 30 percent, it should still be taken into account that on average about one in three people still does not know that they are infected.

Corona long-term study: Public transport, school children and tourists are no sources of infection

Klein also referred to the summer of 2020, which, from a purely statistical point of view, had very low incidence figures. By realizing the 90 percent unreported number, the actual infection numbers in the first wave were probably not nearly as low as they appeared: “The actual infection rate was clearly underestimated,” said Klein.

For the study, the neurologist also looked at which areas were at the highest risk of infection. Of course, contact with an infected person was the most common trigger for infection. “On the other hand, it was surprising that things like the use of public transport, children in school, tourism had no influence on the infection process over the entire summer months,” says the neurologist. It should be noted, however, that the values ​​at that time were “really very low” and that the common hygiene measures were nevertheless taken into account.

Corona long-term study: “We just have to stay on guard”

According to Klein, the current opening steps on the way out of lockdown, coupled with the seven-day incidence, are understandable and justifiable. Especially since there are now more test options and there are more opportunities for follow-up, such as the Luca app, than a year ago. But that still does not mean an end to the pandemic. “We just have to stay on our guard,” says Klein.

In her long-term study, the neurologist also examined the amount of antibodies after an illness. She found that almost all those who had recovered had a certain number of antibodies by the end of the study, but that this decreased in almost all of them over time.

Corona long-term study: Vaccinated people have more antibodies in their blood than those who have recovered

In the case of those vaccinated against corona, who came from 2021 onwards, Klein found out: “We don’t have a long-term course, but overall they have higher antibody titers than those who have gone through a natural infection.” However, it must be taken into account that a direct one Correlation between infection protection and the number of antibodies has not yet been proven. More studies are needed for this.

Since this long-term study only specifically refers to Lübeck, Klein warned against wrong nationwide conclusions. “You have to be careful with general projections,” she said. However, the study showed that during the times when the incidences were low, there was no danger and no higher incidence of infection in the area examined. That was not influenced by the high mobility in the whole of Schleswig-Holstein. “So, the highest mobility in the field of tourism, also much higher than in Bavaria. There was really something going on here, a lot of people were out here, ”explained Klein. Thanks to the low incidence and the precautionary measures, it still worked. “That, at least we hope, is also possible nationwide, but only under such conditions,” she said in conclusion.