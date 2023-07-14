admin3i

7/14/2023

Amid deepening political divisions, Berlin presents its first economic strategy for Beijing. The aim is to reduce its dependence on China, without jeopardizing German companies’ trade with the country too much. For the first time in history, Berlin has its own “China strategy”, based on Germany’s comprehensive new National Security Strategy presented in June.

“China has changed. This and Chinese political decisions make it necessary to change the way we deal with China”: thus begins the 64-page document approved this Thursday (07/13), after months of debates.

The German government is concerned about the increasingly aggressive behavior of the Asian giant. With the new strategy, Germany seeks, among other things, to reduce its great economic dependence on the country, but without cutting ties.

The numbers make clear the importance of the economic relationship for both sides: in 2022, China was Germany’s main trading partner for the seventh consecutive year, with the exchange of goods totaling around 300 billion euros. In other words, there is a lot at stake.

Scholz vs. Baerbock

That’s why both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, centre-left) and German trade and industrial associations have been working to ensure that the strategy is not too restrictive. The result is that the requirements for German companies, despite being encouraged to diversify and invest in other Asian countries, are quite general – to the great disappointment of the Green Party, one of the three parties in the German governing coalition, alongside the SPD and of the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP).

Since taking office as foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock (Green Party) has adopted a tougher line than her predecessors towards China, especially in relation to issues such as human rights violations. Such a posture often causes friction. In April, for example, during a visit to the Asian country, the German minister had to hear from her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, that “what China needs least is lessons from the West”.

During the four terms of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (2005-2021), the climate was more optimistic: trade grew rapidly, and the German leader remained reserved in her criticism. The reward for this came in 2014, when the two countries declared a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

But in recent years, divisions have been taken more seriously in Berlin and discussed more frequently than before. Regarding issues such as China’s “solid friendship” with Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine; rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait; the oppression of the Uighur minority in China; and the much-lamented leak of German technology, the tone is more one of rivalry than partnership.

A similar dynamic has been observed in other European countries, and recently with great force also in the United States, where the government is under increasing pressure.

“It is gratifying that the strategy bids a very determined farewell to the dream of a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, something that had been pursued by Angela Merkel with President Xi. [Jinping]. This clear waiver was urgently needed,” Thorsten Benner, co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institute, a Berlin-based think tank, told DW.

The dangers of a “missionary” approach

The German business community seems willing to accept the new strategy. Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), welcomed the initiative, with reservations: “The danger is that business dynamism becomes too restricted, unnecessarily impeding the generation of wealth and innovation.”

In an interview with the German press before the launch of the strategy, the president of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), Peter Adrian, defended the so-called “checkbook diplomacy”, a concept often adopted by Berlin that involves the use of economic influence as a political tool.

“But I don’t think sacrificing trade will lead to more positive change or a better world. Quite the contrary,” she said. “Because when we are in communication, we can understand each other better, as well as convey aspects of our values ​​and culture.” Adrian particularly warned against a “missionary” approach, as no one, in his view, wants to be branded a “know-it-all”.

The question now is whether the measure is enough to diversify trade and reduce dependence on China in critical areas, without jeopardizing business in the process. For Benner, the strategy is “a refreshingly realistic document, with an ambitious amount of homework, which now needs to be vigorously implemented.”

On the other hand, he also calls the strategy “somewhat naive” in parts of it seeking closer cooperation with China on climate issues, arguing that Beijing’s one-party system of government makes the desired open scientific exchange with China impossible. civil society.

Beijing’s reaction

During the recent NATO summit in Lithuania, Scholz repeated to journalists that the strategy is not to disengage from China, but to minimize the risks. Baerbock added that the strategy is intended to send the message “that we want to live in peace and freedom together with all the partners in this world, with all the countries in this world – but at the same time that we are not naive”.

It is likely that both declarations carry conciliatory intentions towards Beijing. But the Chinese Embassy in Berlin reacted quickly and with visible irritation. “China is Germany’s partner in overcoming challenges, not an opponent,” says a Chinese-language statement posted on its website.

The statement further asserts that an ideological view of China accentuates misunderstandings and undermines mutual trust. For Beijing, references to Taiwan and human rights in the document represent interference in internal affairs, and plans to reduce dependence are a risk to economic recovery and global stability.























