The heaviest rains since records began 140 years ago have hit the island and southern China. This rainfall, residual from the passage of typhoon Haikui, has caused at least two deaths and 144 injuries, in addition to severe flooding and damage that is yet to be quantified.

The rains, which follow the passage of Typhoon Haikui and are equivalent to a quarter of Hong Kong’s annual rainfall, have caused severe flooding and yet to be quantified damage, while 325 people are in shelters, waiting to return to their homes. households.

By 8:15 p.m. on Friday (local time), the authorities counted 144 injured people, between the ages of eight and 94, while at least one of the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, after being taken there by rescuers. Among the injured, there are four seriously due to falls and traffic accidents.

“I have never seen scenes like this. Even during previous typhoons, it was never this severe. It’s quite scary,” said Connie Cheung, a 65-year-old nursing assistant.

Videos on social media showed water cascading down streets and hillsides, with people trapped and vehicles blocked across the city, and flooding in shopping malls, subway stations, and tunnels.

In addition, some roads were partially washed out and a vehicle was swallowed by a one meter wide pothole when a section of the street collapsed.

A vehicle collapsed into a pothole in a road after flooding and heavy rain in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. © Tyrone Siu / Reuters

The high level of rains also flooded the tunnel that crosses the port of Hong Kong, at the same time that forced the closure of the border checkpoints of Heung Yuen Wai and Man Kam To.

For their part, the authorities closed local immigration offices, all public medical centers and post offices, suspended school activities and imposed level 8 in the typhoon signal, which establishes that the priority at the work level is the safety of the staff.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s rail network ordered the closure of at least one rail line and reported delays on other lines. In turn, the operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, HKEX, suspended trading on Friday, September 8.

A storm “that occurs once every 500 years”

At a press conference to assess the situation, Eric Chan, Hong Kong’s chief secretary, noted that a storm of this level “happens once every 500 years” and reported that extreme weather conditions will last until early Saturday morning.

Likewise, Chan admitted that the storm – which began on Thursday night – “was so strong and sudden that we could not act and issue early warnings as we did with Super Typhoon Saola.”

For his part, the acting director of drainage services, Chui Si-kay, asserted that the system, designed to withstand very heavy rains, worked normally, although it faced a “very extreme” situation.

A road blocked by debris after heavy rain in Hong Kong on September 8, 2023. © Tyrone Siu / Reuters

For Hong Kong, these floods are linked to the passage of two typhoons -Saola and Haikui- in the last two weeks, storms that also caused serious damage in southern China and Taiwan.

South China also hit hard by torrential rains

Heavy rainfall caused problems in the central and southwestern areas of south China’s Guangdong province, where heavy rain was expected to continue until early Saturday, according to the country’s Meteorological Administration.

All schools, some subway stations and offices in the city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong, remained closed on Friday.

According to the local record, 465.5mm of rainfall fell in Shenzhen over a span of 12 hours, the largest number since reporting began in 1952. And according to local media, they were expected to exceed 500 mm.

The Shenzhen railway station bears the remains of a flood after heavy rains in the Luohu district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on September 8, 2023. © David Kirton/Reuters

Various videos showed flooding at the Shenzhen train station. This caused the suspension of the services that connect this city with the provincial capital Guangzhou, leaving some 100 people stranded in the place.

In Guangzhou, classes were suspended for the day or had to open late in the metropolis’ 10 districts, while floods and landslides were reported in Zhuhai, near Macau.

In addition, the industrial city of Dongguan, north of Shenzhen, recorded its heaviest rainfall in 15 years.

With Reuters and EFE